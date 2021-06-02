Horry County Schools to offer free summer meals at 17 school sites

Horry County Schools will offer FREE Summer Meals at 17 school sites this summer beginning on June 21.

All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as a part of the 2021 HCS Summer Feeding Program.

Families should visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed below. Curbside meal pick-ups will be available daily, Monday through Thursday, during the dates and times listed below. Once you arrive at the school, please call the school’s cafeteria (numbers listed below), and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.

You can view the full flyer here.

Elementary Schools

SERVING JUNE 24th- JULY 28th

Aynor Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-7084

Burgess Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-0439

Carolina Forest Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 903-7147

Conway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-0702

Myrtle Beach Primary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 839-7175

Socastee Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-3144

Waterway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 399-2211



Middle Schools

SERVING JUNE 23rd- JULY 22nd

Conway Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 488-0307

Loris Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 756-0912

Ocean Bay Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-8437

Socastee Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 650-3144

Ten Oaks Middle (thru 7/1) – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 422-8973

SOAR Academy – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 488-7513



High Schools

SERVING JUNE 21st – JULY 29th

Carolina Forest High – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-7523

Conway High – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-0692

Loris High – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 390-6806

Myrtle Beach High – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 445-2042

North Myrtle Beach High – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 399-6958

Socastee High – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 293-6488