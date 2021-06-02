Horry County Schools to offer free summer meals at 17 school sites

Horry County Schools will offer FREE Summer Meals at 17 school sites this summer beginning on June 21.
All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as a part of the 2021 HCS Summer Feeding Program.
Families should visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed below. Curbside meal pick-ups will be available daily, Monday through Thursday, during the dates and times listed below. Once you arrive at the school, please call the school’s cafeteria (numbers listed below), and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.
Elementary Schools
SERVING JUNE 24th- JULY 28th
Aynor Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-7084
Burgess Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-0439
Carolina Forest Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 903-7147
Conway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-0702
Myrtle Beach Primary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 839-7175
Socastee Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 650-3144
Waterway Elementary – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 399-2211
Middle Schools
SERVING JUNE 23rd- JULY 22nd
Conway Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 488-0307
Loris Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 756-0912
Ocean Bay Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-8437
Socastee Middle – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 650-3144
Ten Oaks Middle (thru 7/1) – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 422-8973
SOAR Academy – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 488-7513
High Schools
SERVING JUNE 21st – JULY 29th
Carolina Forest High – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 903-7523
Conway High – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 488-0692
Loris High – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 390-6806
Myrtle Beach High – 11:00 – 11:30 am (843) 445-2042
North Myrtle Beach High – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 399-6958
Socastee High – 10:30 – 11:00 am (843) 293-6488