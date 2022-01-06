Horry County Schools updates COVID-19 protocols to match DHEC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools have updated their protocols for Covid-19 exposure. Officials will make an update each time the Department of Health and Environmental Control updates their policies.

If a student has tested positive for Covid-19, they must be isolated for at least five days, despite vaccination status. Rules differ, depending on vaccination, for students who have been exposed to Covid-19.

No matter the vocabulary or data being reported, the Director for Strategic Communications and Community Engagement for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, said parents don’t need to worry.

“We’ve been able to manage and operate under covid19 for the last two years and we will continue to do that no matter what a new variant happens to be”, Bourcier said.

For any questions about Covid-19 protocols in Horry County Schools send county officials an email.