HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on social media Saturday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
Richardson said several people at his office were tested last week and a few of them tested positive. He said he’s not sure how he got it.
“Please keep us in your prayers, and keep our community in your prayers as we are apparently number four in the nation for hotspots,” Richardson wrote.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry County solicitor Jimmy Richardson tests positive for COVID-19
- 2-year-old rescued from drowning in Pawleys Island
- Crews clear wreck on Highway 31, SCDOT says
- KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway in Kentucky
- NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes