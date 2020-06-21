Horry County solicitor Jimmy Richardson tests positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on social media Saturday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Richardson said several people at his office were tested last week and a few of them tested positive. He said he’s not sure how he got it.

“Please keep us in your prayers, and keep our community in your prayers as we are apparently number four in the nation for hotspots,” Richardson wrote.

LATEST HEADLINES: