Horry County to begin jury trials on Aug. 10, state to develop protocol

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has approved two counties to hold jury trials in August.

From these two counties, South Carolina will work to develop a protocol for holding jury trials across the state during the pandemic.

Horry County, a larger jurisdiction, and Aiken County, a mid-sized jurisdiction, were chosen for the upcoming trials.

Trials in Horry County will begin Monday, Aug.10, for that week, state Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

Second Circuit Solicitor J. Strom Thurmond will attempt to conduct a trial during the week of August 24 in Aiken County