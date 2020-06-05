Horry-Georgetown law enforcement: committed to oath

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In light of recent events across the county, Horry County and Georgetown County law enforcement leaders have released video reaffirming their commitment to preserving human life and public safety.

“When we become police officers, we recite an oath: ‘On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character, or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the constitution, my community, and the agency I serve,'” local chiefs and sheriffs said.

“What has taken place across our country is very disturbing,” they continued. “We condemn any actions by law enforcement that are not to the highest standard. We will not stand for those who endanger our communities or tarnish the reputation of this noble profession. On our oath, we remain committed, to serve all people equally, to act with honor and pride, to hold one another to a higher standard.We are better together. Stay safe and call if you need us.”

LATEST HEADLINES: