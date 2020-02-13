Horry Georgetown Tech, FMU partner for transfer program

Francis Marion University and Horry Georgetown Tech announced a new partnership on Wednesday.

The partnership will allow students pursuing an education degree to transfer from Tech to FMU after two years to earn their four-year degree.

“We are an outlier in terms of being a technical college offering courses in education,” said Dr. Marilyn “Murph” Fore. “So, it’s going to make a lot of difference for students in this area who want to stay in this area, and get a job in this area.”


FMU President Dr. Fred Carter joined Horry-Georgetown Tech President Dr. Fore to make today’s announcement.

The program will be available beginning with the fall 2020 semester along with financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

