House of Raeford Farms 40lb chicken sale; over 2,600 cases sold

Dillon, SC (WBTW) – House of Raeford Farms brought it’s 40lb chicken sale to Dillon and sold over 2,600 cases to the community. The line started at around 6am and they started selling at 7am. Customers came to Jabs Fireworks parking lot where House of Raeford Farms sold wings, drumsticks and thighs.

To practice social distancing, customers were asked to stay in their cars as Chuck Underhill, director of FLOCK for House of Raeford Columbia, took their orders and payment. Workers had customers to pop their trunks to get their orders. Underhill says the company didn’t expect these sales to be this big but realized it was a great time to do more for the community.

“Grocery stores had a hard time filling their chicken needs for their customers and so we said well we have an opportunity to help the grocery stores with their backflow issues so we came out to the community and said let’s try it,” says Underhill.

Click on the link for more chicken sale locations and any upcoming events that House of Raeford will be hosting: