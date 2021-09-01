How is your school rated? South Carolina releases 2020-21 report card

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Data included in the latest South Carolina School Report Card show 81.5% of 152 schools in the News13 coverage received at least an average rating for the 2020-21 school year.

The 2020-21 report card did not assign the state’s school districts a letter grade, but individual schools were given one of five ratings based in part on the results of English and math tests given to students at the end of the pandemic-plagued 2020 school year: excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory.

Among schools in Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Marion and Marlboro counties, 29 were rated excellent, 42 good, 54 average, 18 below average and nine unsatisfactory. You can find your school in the list below.

The complete report is available on the South Carolina Department of Education webpage.

EXCELLENT RATING

HORRY COUNTY

Aynor Elementary

Aynor High

Bridgewater Academy Charter

Carolina Forest

Forestbrook Middle

HCS Early College High

Kingston Elementary

Midland Elementary

North Myrtle Beach High

Ocean Bay Middle

Ocean Drive Elementary

Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success

Palmetto Bays Elementary

River Oaks Elementary

Seaside Elementary

Socastee High

Socastee Middle

St. James High

St. James Middle

Ten Oaks Middle

Waterway Elementary

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Lamar High

Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

Spaulding Middle

FLORENCE ONE

Carver Elementary Magnet School

Delmae Heights Elementary

Henry Timrod Elementary

Royall Elementary

MARLBORO COUNTY

Marlboro School of Discovery (middle)

GOOD RATING

HORRY COUNTY

Academy of Hope (middle)

Aynor Middle

Black Water Middle

Burgess Elementary

Conway Elementary

Daisy Elementary

Green Sea Floyds Elementary

Green Sea Floyds High

Lakewood Elementary

Myrtle Beach High

Myrtle Beach Middle

North Myrtle Beach Middle

Ocean Bay Elementary

Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success (elementary)

Riverside Elementary

Socastee Elementary

South Conway Elementary

St. James Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Carolina Elementary

Darlington Middle

Hartsville High

Hartsville Middle

North Hartsville Elementary

St. John’s Elementary

West Hartsville Elementary

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 3

Latta High

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 4

Dillon Middle

FLORENCE FIVE

Johnsonville High School

Johnsonville Middle

FLORENCE FOUR

Johnson Middle

FLORENCE THREE

J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School (middle)

Scranton Elementary Steam Academy

FLORENCE ONE

Greenwood Elementary

John W. Moore Intermediate (elementary)

McLaurin Elementary

Southside Middle

Williams Middle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Sampit Elementary

Waccamaw High

Waccamaw Intermediate (elementary)

MARLBORO COUNTY

Wallace Elementary Middle School

AVERAGE RATING

HORRY COUNTY

Carolina Forest Elementary

Conway High

Forestbrook Elementary

Green Sea Floyds High

Homewood Elementary

Loris Elementary

Loris High

Loris Middle

Myrtle Beach Intermediate (elementary)

Pee Dee Elementary

St. James Intermediate (elementary)

Whitmore Park Middle

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Brunson-Dargan Elementary

Darlington High

Spaulding Elementary

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 4

Dillon High

Lake View High

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 3

Latta Elementary

Latta Middle

FLORENCE THREE

J.C. Lynch Elementary

Main Street Elementary School of Arts & Leadership

FLORENCE TWO

Hannah–Pamplico Elementary / Middle

Hannah – Pamplico High

FLORENCE ONE

Briggs Elementary

Dewey L. Carter Elementary

Henry L. Sneed Middle

Lucy T. Davis Elementary

North Vista Elementary

Palmetto Youth Academy (elementary)

Savannah Grove Elementary

South Florence High

Wallace Gregg Elementary

West Florence High

Wilson High

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Andrews High

Brown’s Ferry Elementary

Carvers Bay High

Carvers Bay Middle

Coastal Montessori Charter School

Georgetown High

Georgetown Middle

Kensington Elementary

Maryville Elementary

McDonald Elementary

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Rosemary Middle Waccamaw Middle

MARION COUNTY

Johnakin Middle

Mullins High

Palmetto Middle

MARLBORO COUNTY

Bennettsville Intermediate (elementary)

Blenheim Elementary Middle

Clio Elementary Middle

McColl Elementary Middle

BELOW AVERAGE RATING

HORRY COUNTY

Academy of Hope (elementary)

Conway Middle

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Rosenwald Elementary / Middle

DILLON DISTRICT 4

Lake View Elementary

FLORENCE 5

Johnsonville Elementary

FLORENCE FOUR

Timmonsville High

FLORENCE THREE

Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership (middle)

Lake City Early College High

Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School

FLORENCE ONE

Theodore Lester Elementary

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Andrews Elementary

Plantersville Elementary

MARION COUNTY

Creek Bridge Middle High

Brookland-Cayce High

Marion Intermediate (elementary)

MARLBORO COUNTY

Marlboro County High

McColl Elementary Middle

UNSATISFACTORY RATING

HORRY COUNTY

Bridgewater Academy Charter (elementary)

Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Thornwell School for the Arts

DILLON DISTRICT 4

Gordon Elementary

FLORENCE DISTRICT FOUR

Brockington Elementary

MARION COUNTY

Britton’s Neck Elementary

McCormick Elementary

MARLBORO COUNTY