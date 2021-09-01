How is your school rated? South Carolina releases 2020-21 report card

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Data included in the latest South Carolina School Report Card show 81.5% of 152 schools in the News13 coverage received at least an average rating for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2020-21 report card did not assign the state’s school districts a letter grade, but individual schools were given one of five ratings based in part on the results of English and math tests given to students at the end of the pandemic-plagued 2020 school year: excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory.
Among schools in Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Marion and Marlboro counties, 29 were rated excellent, 42 good, 54 average, 18 below average and nine unsatisfactory. You can find your school in the list below.
The complete report is available on the South Carolina Department of Education webpage.
EXCELLENT RATING
HORRY COUNTY
- Aynor Elementary
- Aynor High
- Bridgewater Academy Charter
- Carolina Forest
- Forestbrook Middle
- HCS Early College High
- Kingston Elementary
- Midland Elementary
- North Myrtle Beach High
- Ocean Bay Middle
- Ocean Drive Elementary
- Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success
- Palmetto Bays Elementary
- River Oaks Elementary
- Seaside Elementary
- Socastee High
- Socastee Middle
- St. James High
- St. James Middle
- Ten Oaks Middle
- Waterway Elementary
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- Lamar High
- Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology
- Spaulding Middle
FLORENCE ONE
- Carver Elementary Magnet School
- Delmae Heights Elementary
- Henry Timrod Elementary
- Royall Elementary
MARLBORO COUNTY
- Marlboro School of Discovery (middle)
GOOD RATING
HORRY COUNTY
- Academy of Hope (middle)
- Aynor Middle
- Black Water Middle
- Burgess Elementary
- Conway Elementary
- Daisy Elementary
- Green Sea Floyds Elementary
- Green Sea Floyds High
- Lakewood Elementary
- Myrtle Beach High
- Myrtle Beach Middle
- North Myrtle Beach Middle
- Ocean Bay Elementary
- Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success (elementary)
- Riverside Elementary
- Socastee Elementary
- South Conway Elementary
- St. James Elementary
- Waccamaw Elementary
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- Carolina Elementary
- Darlington Middle
- Hartsville High
- Hartsville Middle
- North Hartsville Elementary
- St. John’s Elementary
- West Hartsville Elementary
DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 3
- Latta High
DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 4
- Dillon Middle
FLORENCE FIVE
- Johnsonville High School
- Johnsonville Middle
FLORENCE FOUR
- Johnson Middle
FLORENCE THREE
- J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School (middle)
- Scranton Elementary Steam Academy
FLORENCE ONE
- Greenwood Elementary
- John W. Moore Intermediate (elementary)
- McLaurin Elementary
- Southside Middle
- Williams Middle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- Sampit Elementary
- Waccamaw High
- Waccamaw Intermediate (elementary)
MARLBORO COUNTY
- Wallace Elementary Middle School
AVERAGE RATING
HORRY COUNTY
- Carolina Forest Elementary
- Conway High
- Forestbrook Elementary
- Homewood Elementary
- Loris Elementary
- Loris High
- Loris Middle
- Myrtle Beach Intermediate (elementary)
- Pee Dee Elementary
- St. James Intermediate (elementary)
- Whitmore Park Middle
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- Brunson-Dargan Elementary
- Darlington High
- Spaulding Elementary
DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 4
- Dillon High
- Lake View High
DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 3
- Latta Elementary
- Latta Middle
FLORENCE THREE
- J.C. Lynch Elementary
- Main Street Elementary School of Arts & Leadership
FLORENCE TWO
- Hannah–Pamplico Elementary / Middle
- Hannah – Pamplico High
FLORENCE ONE
- Briggs Elementary
- Dewey L. Carter Elementary
- Henry L. Sneed Middle
- Lucy T. Davis Elementary
- North Vista Elementary
- Palmetto Youth Academy (elementary)
- Savannah Grove Elementary
- South Florence High
- Wallace Gregg Elementary
- West Florence High
- Wilson High
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- Andrews High
- Brown’s Ferry Elementary
- Carvers Bay High
- Carvers Bay Middle
- Coastal Montessori Charter School
- Georgetown High
- Georgetown Middle
- Kensington Elementary
- Maryville Elementary
- McDonald Elementary
- Pleasant Hill Elementary
- Rosemary Middle Waccamaw Middle
MARION COUNTY
- Johnakin Middle
- Mullins High
- Palmetto Middle
MARLBORO COUNTY
- Bennettsville Intermediate (elementary)
- Blenheim Elementary Middle
- Clio Elementary Middle
- McColl Elementary Middle
BELOW AVERAGE RATING
HORRY COUNTY
- Academy of Hope (elementary)
- Conway Middle
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- Brockington Elementary Magnet School
- Rosenwald Elementary / Middle
DILLON DISTRICT 4
- Lake View Elementary
FLORENCE 5
- Johnsonville Elementary
FLORENCE FOUR
- Timmonsville High
FLORENCE THREE
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership (middle)
- Lake City Early College High
- Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School
FLORENCE ONE
- Theodore Lester Elementary
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- Andrews Elementary
- Plantersville Elementary
MARION COUNTY
- Creek Bridge Middle High
- Brookland-Cayce High
- Marion Intermediate (elementary)
MARLBORO COUNTY
- Marlboro County High
UNSATISFACTORY RATING
HORRY COUNTY
- Bridgewater Academy Charter (elementary)
- Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- Thornwell School for the Arts
DILLON DISTRICT 4
- Gordon Elementary
FLORENCE DISTRICT FOUR
- Brockington Elementary
MARION COUNTY
- Britton’s Neck Elementary
- McCormick Elementary
MARLBORO COUNTY
