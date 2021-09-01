How is your school rated? South Carolina releases 2020-21 report card

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Data included in the latest South Carolina School Report Card show 81.5% of 152 schools in the News13 coverage received at least an average rating for the 2020-21 school year.

The 2020-21 report card did not assign the state’s school districts a letter grade, but individual schools were given one of five ratings based in part on the results of English and math tests given to students at the end of the pandemic-plagued 2020 school year: excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory.

Among schools in Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Marion and Marlboro counties, 29 were rated excellent, 42 good, 54 average, 18 below average and nine unsatisfactory. You can find your school in the list below.

The complete report is available on the South Carolina Department of Education webpage.

EXCELLENT RATING

HORRY COUNTY

  • Aynor Elementary
  • Aynor High
  • Bridgewater Academy Charter
  • Carolina Forest
  • Forestbrook Middle
  • HCS Early College High
  • Kingston Elementary
  • Midland Elementary
  • North Myrtle Beach High
  • Ocean Bay Middle
  • Ocean Drive Elementary
  • Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success
  • Palmetto Bays Elementary
  • River Oaks Elementary
  • Seaside Elementary
  • Socastee High
  • Socastee Middle
  • St. James High
  • St. James Middle
  • Ten Oaks Middle
  • Waterway Elementary

DARLINGTON COUNTY

  • Lamar High
  • Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology
  • Spaulding Middle

FLORENCE ONE

  • Carver Elementary Magnet School
  • Delmae Heights Elementary
  • Henry Timrod Elementary
  • Royall Elementary

MARLBORO COUNTY

  • Marlboro School of Discovery (middle)

GOOD RATING

HORRY COUNTY

  • Academy of Hope (middle)
  • Aynor Middle
  • Black Water Middle
  • Burgess Elementary
  • Conway Elementary
  • Daisy Elementary
  • Green Sea Floyds Elementary
  • Green Sea Floyds High
  • Lakewood Elementary
  • Myrtle Beach High
  • Myrtle Beach Middle
  • North Myrtle Beach Middle
  • Ocean Bay Elementary
  • Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success (elementary)
  • Riverside Elementary
  • Socastee Elementary
  • South Conway Elementary
  • St. James Elementary
  • Waccamaw Elementary

DARLINGTON COUNTY

  • Carolina Elementary
  • Darlington Middle
  • Hartsville High
  • Hartsville Middle
  • North Hartsville Elementary
  • St. John’s Elementary
  • West Hartsville Elementary

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 3

  • Latta High

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 4

  • Dillon Middle

FLORENCE FIVE

  • Johnsonville High School
  • Johnsonville Middle

FLORENCE FOUR

  • Johnson Middle

FLORENCE THREE

  • J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School (middle)
  • Scranton Elementary Steam Academy

FLORENCE ONE

  • Greenwood Elementary
  • John W. Moore Intermediate (elementary)
  • McLaurin Elementary
  • Southside Middle
  • Williams Middle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

  • Sampit Elementary
  • Waccamaw High
  • Waccamaw Intermediate (elementary)

MARLBORO COUNTY

  • Wallace Elementary Middle School

AVERAGE RATING

HORRY COUNTY

  • Carolina Forest Elementary
  • Conway High
  • Forestbrook Elementary
  • Green Sea Floyds High
  • Homewood Elementary
  • Loris Elementary
  • Loris High
  • Loris Middle
  • Myrtle Beach Intermediate (elementary)
  • Pee Dee Elementary
  • St. James Intermediate (elementary)
  • Whitmore Park Middle

DARLINGTON COUNTY

  • Brunson-Dargan Elementary
  • Darlington High
  • Spaulding Elementary

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 4

  • Dillon High
  • Lake View High

DILLON COUNTY DISTRICT 3

  • Latta Elementary
  • Latta Middle

FLORENCE THREE

  • J.C. Lynch Elementary
  • Main Street Elementary School of Arts & Leadership

FLORENCE TWO

  • Hannah–Pamplico Elementary / Middle
  • Hannah – Pamplico High

FLORENCE ONE

  • Briggs Elementary
  • Dewey L. Carter Elementary
  • Henry L. Sneed Middle
  • Lucy T. Davis Elementary
  • North Vista Elementary
  • Palmetto Youth Academy (elementary)
  • Savannah Grove Elementary
  • South Florence High
  • Wallace Gregg Elementary
  • West Florence High
  • Wilson High

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

  • Andrews High
  • Brown’s Ferry Elementary
  • Carvers Bay High
  • Carvers Bay Middle
  • Coastal Montessori Charter School
  • Georgetown High
  • Georgetown Middle
  • Kensington Elementary
  • Maryville Elementary
  • McDonald Elementary
  • Pleasant Hill Elementary
  • Rosemary Middle Waccamaw Middle

MARION COUNTY

  • Johnakin Middle
  • Mullins High
  • Palmetto Middle

MARLBORO COUNTY

  • Bennettsville Intermediate (elementary)
  • Blenheim Elementary Middle
  • Clio Elementary Middle
  • McColl Elementary Middle

BELOW AVERAGE RATING

HORRY COUNTY

  • Academy of Hope (elementary)
  • Conway Middle

DARLINGTON COUNTY

  • Brockington Elementary Magnet School
  • Rosenwald Elementary / Middle

DILLON DISTRICT 4

  • Lake View Elementary

FLORENCE 5

  • Johnsonville Elementary

FLORENCE FOUR

  • Timmonsville High

FLORENCE THREE

  • Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership (middle)
  • Lake City Early College High
  • Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School

FLORENCE ONE

  • Theodore Lester Elementary

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

  • Andrews Elementary
  • Plantersville Elementary

MARION COUNTY

  • Creek Bridge Middle High
  • Brookland-Cayce High
  • Marion Intermediate (elementary)

MARLBORO COUNTY

  • Marlboro County High
  • McColl Elementary Middle

UNSATISFACTORY RATING

HORRY COUNTY

  • Bridgewater Academy Charter (elementary)
  • Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports

DARLINGTON COUNTY

  • Thornwell School for the Arts

DILLON DISTRICT 4

  • Gordon Elementary

FLORENCE DISTRICT FOUR

  • Brockington Elementary

MARION COUNTY

  • Britton’s Neck Elementary
  • McCormick Elementary

MARLBORO COUNTY

  • Blenheim Elementary Middle
  • Wallace Elementary Middle

