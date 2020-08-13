How move-in day is different for incoming freshmen at Coastal Carolina this year

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Incoming freshmen at Coastal Carolina University moved in today for the fall semester.

The semester will begin online and move to a hybrid, in-person learning model on Sept. 8.

“We have all the services open on campus both virtually and in-person already so there are students who want the higher-speed internet connection on campus, there are students who want to start with a different, but more typical in-person college experience so we wanted to continue to offer the August move-in and let them get their feet under them,” Steve Harrison, Vice President of Auxiliary Services at CCU said.

For move-in day, students had to make an appointment so arrival times were staggered. Staff, students and those helping them move in had to wear masks and a student was only allowed two “helpers” inside residence halls at a time.

The move-in structure was also a drive-thru style. Students went through a “touch-less express check-in” before arriving to their residence hall where they had 90 minutes to unload.

Caitlyn Beard is an incoming freshman at CCU, and wanted to get on campus after not being able to take a tour, or having a normal high school graduation.

“I want it to be normal how it should,” she said. “Everybody goes to college, you move in and we might not have the same freedoms with more a little bit more restrictions, but I still want it to be as normal as possible.”

Kaitlin McArdle is another incoming freshman. She moved to Coastal from Long Island, New York.“I figured if I have to follow the precautions of the Coronavirus, would I rather do it in New York or South Carolina,” she said.

McArdle says she hopes the virus slows down so she can attend in-person classes when they are scheduled to begin on September 8th, adding she doesn’t want to be stuck in her dorm.

“I was definitely nervous at first and then hearing that we were going to be in-classroom, I was a little more comfortable with that and they were taking precautions making the desks six feet apart,” she said.

Students who elected to wait until in-person classes resume to move in, will do so on September 3rd and 4th.