How to report a power outage during South Carolina winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is expected across the viewing area Friday into Saturday which could leave many places without power.
Power outages will be listed below.
Here are the numbers for power companies in our area:
- Duke Energy: 800-419-6356 – View outage map here
- Horry Electric Cooperative: 843-369-2212 – View outage map here
- Marlboro Electric Cooperative: 800-922-9174
- Pee Dee Electric Cooperative: 866-747-0060 – View outage map here
- Santee Electric Cooperative: 888-239-2300 – View outage map here
- Santee Cooper: 888-769-7688 – View outage map here
Here are five things to know if you lose power.
Power outages reported (updated 11 p.m. Thursday)
No power outages have been reported.