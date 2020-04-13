How to report power outages during storms

(WBTW) – Here’s how you can report power outages during storms:

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper’s online outage map can be found here.

Customers can report an outage online here or by calling 888-769-7688. Customers should “be prepared to provide the following information”

account name and location

telephone number

nature of the problem (power outage, flickering lights, etc.)

any additional information (if a line is down, etc.)

Customers are asked to take the following steps when experiencing a power outage:

“Check your circuit panel or fuse box. If you have circuit breakers, flip the main breaker switch to the ‘off’ position, then back to the ‘on’ position. If you have fuses, check your fuse box and replace any fuses that have blown.”

“Check the outside disconnect below your meter (not all buildings have an outside disconnect).”

“Check with your neighbors to see if they have power.”

Report the outage online or by phone

Horry Electric Cooperative

HEC’s online outage map can be viewed here.

Customers can report an outage by calling 843-369-2212.

Before calling, HEC says to “check fuses or circuit breakers to make sure they aren’t the source of the problem” and “it’s also a good idea to check and see if your neighbor’s power is also out.”

When calling to report an outage, HEC says “listen carefully to the instructions and be prepared to leave a detailed message. Information about whether or not your neighbor’s lights are also out; if you have lights in only part of your home; if you see lines down or if you heard a loud noise just prior to the outage is extremely helpful to Horry Electric’s emergency crews.”

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative

PDEC’s outage map can be viewed here.

To report an outage, call 843-665-4070 locally or 866-747-0060 toll free. PDEC’s also has a live chat option, which can be accessed here.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy’s outage map can be viewed here.

Customers can call 800-769-3766 or visit Duke Energy’s website here to report an outage.

Customers can also sign up online here for phone or email outage alerts.