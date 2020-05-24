Hundreds of power outages reported across Pee Dee, Robeson County

(WBTW) – Hundreds of power outages have been reported Sunday as thunderstorms roll across the region.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative said online there were 550 outages in the Lamar area as of around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. PDEC said the outages were due to thunderstorms.

It said crews are working to repair the issue.

Duke Energy is also reporting dozens of outages in the Fairmont area and around the border of Robeson and Bladen Counties. It has reported some around Marion, Latta and Clio too. You can see Duke’s outage map here.