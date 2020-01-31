Hundreds to take the plunge tomorrow for a good cause

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 2020 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is tomorrow at the Sands Ocean Club.

The money raised supports the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run, which supports the South Carolina Special Olympics.

Even though the event is tomorrow, it’s not too late to sign up and you can register at the event tomorrow morning. There is a $50 plunge fee that covers a t-shirt and donation.

So far, more than $50,000 of the $110,000 fundraising goal is met. About $7,500 of that total comes from donors and participants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“We deal with a lot of negativity on a regular basis and to be able to be a part of something so positive and fun and encouraging,” PFC Joseph Starkey said. “It’s just truly remarkable.”

Hundreds of people are expected to participate individually or as part of a team. Several schools, different law enforcement offices and restaurants across the Grand Strand are taking the plunge tomorrow as a team.

Polar Plunge events start at the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach at 10 A.M.

To register or donate, click here.

