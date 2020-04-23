Hurricane Matthew Recovery Program re-opens for homes in Marion or Horry County

HORRY CO, SC – The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office is re-opening the Hurricane Matthew Recovery Program to repair or reconstruct single-family homes for low-to-moderate-income residents with Hurricane Matthew related damage in Marion or Horry County.

Click to complete the online application. Call 844-410-8560 or visit www.scdr.sc.gov for further assistance and information.

Horry County still accepting Buyout Program Interest Forms

Horry County will continue to receive Buyout Interest Forms until the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office resumes the CDBG-Mitigation process.

Residents in impacted areas are strongly encouraged to submit forms electronically to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org.

This interest form is intended to help the county identify interested property owners and put together competitive applications for state and federal funding to support such a program, should those funding sources become available.

At this time, the County has not instituted a buyout program or secured any funding for any similar program. The form currently being circulated only allows impacted residents to indicate their interest in these or similar programs.

Impacted residents are encouraged to complete and submit the form below so the County can follow up with them in a timely manner if they and their property is eligible for State or Federal programs. If the County receives funds, residents will be asked to provide additional documentation and complete program specific applications and forms.

The County anticipated applying for grant funding through SCDRO this spring, with funds, if we are awarded any funds, becoming available as early as fall 2020. Due to the impacts of COVID–19, this time frame will be delayed.

Once the process resumes, and if the County is awarded funds for a buyout program, eligible residents can expect to begin an application process for the specific buyout programs that will come with eligibility criteria that could include household income, duplication of benefits, extent of damage, and location.

If a property owner is accepted into a program, the average length of time to complete the program from the date of acceptance is six months to a year. Click to read the latest update from the State’s Disaster Recovery Office. The form is available for download at horrycounty.org/resiliencyproject.

For questions about how to complete the form, call 843-915-7033.