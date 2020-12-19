“I know it’s what he would have wanted”: Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim holds his annual toy drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Friends, family and community members gathered at the Racepath Community Park Saturday for the 2nd annual Darius Hemingway Toy Drive.

Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach was killed in October in a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket.

He was planning on holding his annual toy drive, but now his family is keeping his legacy alive by continuing it in his honor.

“I know it’s what he would have wanted cause he just had a big passion for the kids in the community and he always wanted to give back and see smiles on the kid’s faces especially,” said Jaylen Wright, Darius Hemingway’s cousin.

Wright added that “he was just a great all-around guy. He helped anybody he knew, didn’t know. Anybody could go to Darius for anything and he was right there for you.”

Wright said last year Darius had the idea to buy toys for kids in the Racepath community, but this year they received hundreds of toys and donated them to kids all over Horry County.

“It’s huge and I’m just glad that everyone supported Darius, even if they didn’t know Darius it’s just major to just see how much support he has and how many people are backing me with it and helping me out,” said Wright.

Kids were able to pick a few toys from the pile of donations displayed at Racepath Community Park.

“It’s a big blessing for my kids because they’re raised in a single-parent home right now so mom can do so much so they have the community that’s gonna help them to have a better Christmas,” said Jaime Spivey, Darius Hemingway’s niece.

Wright said Darius would have loved to be there today saying, “Darius would have wanted to see the smiles on the kid’s faces as we’re seeing today and I just love my big brother, I miss you, man.”

For more information on The Darius Hemingway Foundation, go to their site here.