Initial unemployment insurance claims down in SC for 5th week; county-by-county numbers

Map showing initial intrastate unemployment claims for the week ending on May 16 (courtesy- SC Department of Employment and Workforce)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Unemployment and Workforce released updated unemployment data Thursday, show a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for the 5th week.

During the week ending on May 16, 29,446 people filed an initial unemployment insurance claim, which is a decrease from the 3,067 initial claims filed during the previous week.

Over the last nine weeks, SCDEW says the total number of initial claims has reached 515,595.

The agency also says they’ve paid more than $1.35 billion in a combination of state unemployment benefits and other federal benefits including the CARES Act.

SCDEW also released an updated map showing county-by-county numbers of initial intrastate unemployment insurance claims during the week ending May 16. Intrastate unemployment claims are filed by those who both live and work in South Carolina. County numbers from the News13 area include:

Horry County: 1,999 initial claims filed during the week, which is down from the previous week’s total of 2,694 initial claims filed.

1,999 initial claims filed during the week, which is down from the previous week’s total of 2,694 initial claims filed. Florence County: 769 initial claims filed in the week, a decrease from the 865 initial claims filed the week before.

769 initial claims filed in the week, a decrease from the 865 initial claims filed the week before. Darlington County : 363 initial claims filed during the week, down from the previous week’s number of 381 initial claims filed.

: 363 initial claims filed during the week, down from the previous week’s number of 381 initial claims filed. Georgetown County: 339 initial claims filed in the week, which is an increase from the 328 initial claims filed the week before.

339 initial claims filed in the week, which is an increase from the 328 initial claims filed the week before. Marion County: 203 initial claims were filed during the week, down from the previous week’s 215 initial claims filed.

203 initial claims were filed during the week, down from the previous week’s 215 initial claims filed. Chesterfield County: 164 initial claims filed in the week, a decrease from the 193 initial claims filed the week before.

164 initial claims filed in the week, a decrease from the 193 initial claims filed the week before. Marlboro County: 136 claims filed during the week, down from the 307 initials claims filed in the previous week.

136 claims filed during the week, down from the 307 initials claims filed in the previous week. Dillon County: 125 initial claims field in the week, down from the 217 initial claims filed the week before.

