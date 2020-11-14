Inlet Square Mall car show benefits Toys for Tots Saturday

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Cruise In’s and Car Events is hosting a car show to support Toys for Tots on Saturday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.

Bring an unwrapped toy with you to the event.

