Inmate crew picks up over 600 bags of trash in Robeson County over past month

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Inmate in Robeson County continue work to clean up trash across the county.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said on Facebook Saturday that the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Inmate Roadside Clean-Up crew had picked up 683 bags of trash and 51 tires, among other items, over the past 30 days.

He said the crew is doing a great job but that there is ‘much more to do.’

He also encouraged residents to ‘do their part’ and help out.

