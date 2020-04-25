Inmate crew picks up over 600 bags of trash in Robeson County over past month

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Inmate in Robeson County continue work to clean up trash across the county.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said on Facebook Saturday that the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Inmate Roadside Clean-Up crew had picked up 683 bags of trash and 51 tires, among other items, over the past 30 days.
He said the crew is doing a great job but that there is ‘much more to do.’
He also encouraged residents to ‘do their part’ and help out.
