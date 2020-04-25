Inmate crew picks up over 600 bags of trash in Robeson County over past month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Inmate in Robeson County continue work to clean up trash across the county.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said on Facebook Saturday that the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Inmate Roadside Clean-Up crew had picked up 683 bags of trash and 51 tires, among other items, over the past 30 days.

He said the crew is doing a great job but that there is ‘much more to do.’

He also encouraged residents to ‘do their part’ and help out.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories