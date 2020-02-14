Investigators seek help finding this person of interest in a Florence homicide

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Lindfield Circle near Effingham on Friday and discovered an apparent homicide victim.

Investigators need your help to identify and locate a person of interest who is shown on the attached photograph.

This person should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.