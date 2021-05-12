Jimmy Richardson announces run for another term as 15th Circuit Solicitor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Wednesday he is seeking another term as solicitor.

“This is my dream job,” Richardson said in an announcement. “This is where I want to be. Hopefully, with your help going forward, that’s just what I’ll be.”

“When they said court is shut down, we did virtual court,” Richardson said, when talking about how the 15th Circuit kept the court backlog down. “We worked everyday during that pandemic when everybody else was closed down.”

Richardson was appointed as solicitor in 2012 by then-Governor Nikki Haley. He was born in Aynor and graduated Regent University School of Law in Virginia, according to his bio on the Horry County website.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office oversees Horry and Georgetown counties.