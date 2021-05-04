Job fair set May 18 at Horry-Georgetown Technical College campus in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College will host a job fair on May 18 at its campus in Conway.

The event, being held in conjunction with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, will take place in the overflow parking lot between Highway 501 and Victory Lane.

The fair will be open to students from 9-11 a.m. and the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Business vendors participating in the fair must be willing to interview or hire on the spot. There is a $35 fee for vendors, who can begin setting up for the fair at 7:30 a.m.

The Chamber of Commerce also provides resources for businesses and anyone looking for work at no cost on its job board.