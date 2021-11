CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — World champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut celebrated with the Coastal Carolina football team this weekend by having an eating contest with three players.

In a video posted to the Coastal Carolina Football Facebook page, Chestnut makes an appearance in the team’s locker room, where he takes on several players in a pizza eating contest.

Chestnut handedly won the contest before leading the team in a chant.