Johnsonville nonprofit holds free clothing giveaway Saturday

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Lydia’s Bowels of Mercy is a nonprofit organization in Johnsonville set to help women and children shift their lives.

Today the founder, Barbara Black, and co-owner, Tanneshia Clements, held a free clothing giveaway.

This event was sponsored by Healthy Blue of South Carolina and Sweet Southern Sassyfrass Boutique of Hemingway, S.C.

“I know there are people out there especially during this time that are not working, they are barely making ends meet because they are not out working and so we just want to make sure that they can come, shop, get as much as they need for them and their family,” Black says.

Clothes ranging for kids to senior citizens in all sizes and even shoes were either donated from the boutique or others in the community. Black says she knows how it feels to be in need.

“When my house burned down, I didn’t have anything and the community reached out and helped me and I said that’s something that I want to be able to do,” Black says.

Clements says they have been doing this for the last 5 years and try to hold this event at least twice a year.

“It’s giving back to the community….a lot of people don’t have, a lot of people don’t want to admit that they don’t have but this is just something the Lord has placed on our hearts to do. To give. Be givers,” Clements says.

