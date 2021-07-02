July 4th events across the Grand Strand: ‘Salute from the Shore’ back for 12th year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One of America’s biggest celebrations is only a couple days away and local leaders expect it to be a busy weekend in our area.

The fireworks extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach starts at 10 p.m. There will also be a Conway fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., another fireworks show at Barefoot Landing starting at 10 p.m. and a Murrells Inlet boat parade starting at 3p.m.

The boat parade will start at Garden City Point and end at Morse Park Landing. If you want to participate, boat fees have been waived this year.

Another popular event you can expect to see if you will be celebrating on the beach is Salute from the Shore.

“At one o’clock they hit the border and so they will be in the Myrtle Beach area, the jets will come through first and they’ll be there a few minutes after one,” member of the board of directors, Andy Folsom said.

If you would like to learn more about different 4th of July events happening in the Grand Strand, click here.

Salute from the Shore is held every 4th of July. It’s back for its twelfth year. The annual event will feature military planes from both Shaw Air Force and Joint Base Charleston. In addition to military planes, vintage and civilian owned planes will fly down the South Carolina coastline offering beachgoers a chance to salute to those currently serving in the United States Armed Forces and veterans.

“It’s grown and it’s one of those things that people come to the beach for the 4th of July for vacation and the many people that live on the South Carolina coast. Everybody expects it now so we got to keep delivering and fortunately we’ve got good partners,” Folsom said.

This year’s salute from the shore will begin at the North Carolina and South Carolina border, which is 40 miles off Myrtle Beach.