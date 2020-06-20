Junior League of the Grand Strand holding ‘Community Dropoff’ event on Saturday

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — The Junior League of the Grand Strand is holding a ‘Community Drop Off’ event at three locations for non-profit organizations on Saturday morning.

They will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for these non-profit organizations: New Directions, Sea Haven for Youth, and Help 4 Kids/ Backpack Buddies.

The three location that you can donate items are:

Stokes State Farm, 1408 3rd Ave in Conway.

Mellow Mushroom 1101 Hwy 17 N in North Myrtle Beach.

Mellow Mushroom 3280 US-17 in Murrells Inlet.

Items that the organizations are looking for include:

Non-perishable food items

Aluminum foil

Ziplock bags

Plastic soap boxes

Drawstring bags

Inexpensive earbuds

Boxer brief underwear for men (M-XXXL)

White t-shirts (All sizes)

Glad ForceFlex trash bags (Both black and white)

33-gallon heavy-duty black trash bags

Pillows

Cleaning and paper products

Clothing

Shoes

Toiletries

LATEST HEADLINES: