Junior League of the Grand Strand holding ‘Community Dropoff’ event on Saturday

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — The Junior League of the Grand Strand is holding a ‘Community Drop Off’ event at three locations for non-profit organizations on Saturday morning.
They will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for these non-profit organizations: New Directions, Sea Haven for Youth, and Help 4 Kids/ Backpack Buddies.
The three location that you can donate items are:
- Stokes State Farm, 1408 3rd Ave in Conway.
- Mellow Mushroom 1101 Hwy 17 N in North Myrtle Beach.
- Mellow Mushroom 3280 US-17 in Murrells Inlet.
Items that the organizations are looking for include:
- Non-perishable food items
- Aluminum foil
- Ziplock bags
- Plastic soap boxes
- Drawstring bags
- Inexpensive earbuds
- Boxer brief underwear for men (M-XXXL)
- White t-shirts (All sizes)
- Glad ForceFlex trash bags (Both black and white)
- 33-gallon heavy-duty black trash bags
- Pillows
- Cleaning and paper products
- Clothing
- Shoes
- Toiletries
