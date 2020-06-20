Junior League of the Grand Strand holding ‘Community Dropoff’ event on Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — The Junior League of the Grand Strand is holding a ‘Community Drop Off’ event at three locations for non-profit organizations on Saturday morning.

They will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for these non-profit organizations: New Directions, Sea Haven for Youth, and Help 4 Kids/ Backpack Buddies.

The three location that you can donate items are:

  • Stokes State Farm, 1408 3rd Ave in Conway.
  • Mellow Mushroom 1101 Hwy 17 N in North Myrtle Beach.
  • Mellow Mushroom 3280 US-17 in Murrells Inlet.

Items that the organizations are looking for include:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Aluminum foil
  • Ziplock bags
  • Plastic soap boxes
  • Drawstring bags
  • Inexpensive earbuds
  • Boxer brief underwear for men (M-XXXL)
  • White t-shirts (All sizes)
  • Glad ForceFlex trash bags (Both black and white)
  • 33-gallon heavy-duty black trash bags
  • Pillows
  • Cleaning and paper products
  • Clothing
  • Shoes
  • Toiletries

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories