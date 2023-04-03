COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A jury of 11 men and seven women in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is set to begin hearing opening arguments Monday afternoon in the trial of a former Horry County teacher accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson.

Letecia Stauch is on trial for allegedly killing her stepson Gannon in early 2020. She was arrested in Myrtle Beach in March 2020 and extradited to Colorado, where she is charged with first-degree murder; child abuse resulting in death; tampering with a deceased human body; tampering with physical evidence, eight counts of crime of violence; and attempted escape.

Jury selection for the case began on March 20.

Gannon was reported as a runaway on Jan. 27, 2020. At first, his stepmother said he went to play at a friend’s house and didn’t return. His remains were found in Pace, Florida in March 2020.

A few days later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

Stauch was employed by Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned in June 2015, the district said. She began as a para-professional, a position she held until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.