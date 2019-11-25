Keeping your property safe during the busy travel season

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Although the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, officials warn they are also the most vulnerable time of the year.

With a record breaking number of people expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving, there are things you can do to make sure your property stays safe while you’re away and you get to your destination as safely as possible.

Sergeant Darren Alston with Conway PD says if you are going to be out of town for a few days, ask a neighbor to pick up your newspaper and mail so it doesn’t begin to collect and imply you aren’t home.

Something else to be mindful of this time of year; your social media accounts.

Many people post, check-in or go Live on Facebook or Instagram while traveling, but Sergeant Alston says it’s best to wait until you’re home as this activity can leave you susceptible to porch pirates and theft.

“When you announce that you’re going to be on vacation and out of town and people know you, you’re basically telling them and giving them the invitation, “hey come shop my house, I’m away,” especially those who don’t have alarm systems or video camera systems,”” Alston said.

Nearly 50 million people are expected to take to the roads this week according to AAA.

Although following the speed limit, staying off your phone and wearing a seat belt are requirements behind the wheel, Sergeant Alston says there are other things to keep in mind while on a road trip.

He says if you plan to stop for holiday shopping during your road trip, make sure anything you buy is in the trunk or out of the view of the car’s windows.

Alston adds, everyone is in a rush during the holidays with someone to see and places to be, but putting your phone down and driving carefully means you will make it there safely.

“A lot of people like to go live on social media and tell people where they are at and where they are going, but it’s best to keep your eyes on the road,” Sergeant Alston says. “Eyes on the cell phone and driving is not a safe thing.”

Alston tells News13, the department increases their patrols this time of year and if you will be traveling and are worried about your property, you can reach out to them and they will add it to a list of places to check.