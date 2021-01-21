Kenney Boone’s lawyer to represent Donald Trump in 2nd impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WBTW/AP) — Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone’s lawyer is expected to represent Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Without the White House counsel’s office to defend him — as it did in his first trial last year — Trump’s allies have been searching for lawyers to argue the now-former president’s case.

Members of his past legal teams have indicated they do not plan to join the effort, but South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told GOP colleagues on Thursday that Trump was hiring South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers, according to a person familiar with the call who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Bowers didn’t immediately respond to a message Thursday.

Bowers has represented elected officials and political candidates in South Carolina on governmental and election law matters. He represented Boone in his embezzlement and misconduct in office case.

He also served as a special counsel on voting matters at the U.S. Department of Justice under President George W. Bush and has served as counsel to former Govs. Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford.

He guided Haley, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, through an ethics case and worked for Sanford when state lawmakers mulled impeaching him after revelations Sanford had left the state to see a mistress in Argentina in 2009.

Members of Trump’s defense team are expected to be announced soon, the person familiar with Graham’s comments said.

Graham would not answer questions about Trump’s representation on Capitol Hill on Thursday. But he told reporters that “I think he’s going to get a legal team here pretty soon.”

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February after his White House legal team, aided by his personal lawyers, aggressively fought the House charges that he had encouraged the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden in exchange for military aid. This time around, Pelosi noted, the House is not seeking to convict the president over private conversations but for a very public insurrection that they experienced themselves and that played out on live television.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by a week or more to give the former president time to review the case.

House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots have signaled they want a quick trial as President Joe Biden begins his term, saying a full reckoning is necessary before the country — and the Congress — can move on.

But McConnell told his fellow GOP senators on a call Thursday that a short delay would give Trump time to prepare and stand up his legal team, ensuring due process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.