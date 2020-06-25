Kentucky links 9 COVID-19 cases to MB, showed symptoms as early as 4 days after returning

FRANKFURT, Ky (WBTW) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced during his daily briefing Wednesday that health officials have tied many cases to travel outside of the state, including to Myrtle Beach.

“We have now identified here in Kentucky numerous people that have returned from Myrtle Beach with COVID-19,” Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s commissioner for public health said. “I have to continue to urge and beg folks to be careful. It is not the time to be cavalier because we have a scenario where a place that was just starting the reopening process went from being fine to a state of emergency in three weeks.”

Dr. Stack announced that Kentucky has been able to link 9 COVID-19 cases to travel to Myrtle Beach.

“On June 11 we had 12 Kentuckians travel to Myrtle Beach, they returned 3 days later on June 14,” Dr. Stack said. “At least 9 of those 12 people who traveled to MB, that’s 75-percent, have come back positive for COVID-19. They had symptoms starting as soon as 4 days after returning from that trip.”

Previously other states, including West Virginia and Ohio have reported new cases from visitors to Myrtle Beach; and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have even placed a quarantine requirement for people who are returning from a visit to the city.

