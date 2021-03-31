Lack of urgency contributes to decrease in vaccine demand, local health leaders say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – While people worried DHEC was expanding vaccine eligibility too soon, some local health systems report a decrease in demand for appointments.

Starting Wednesday (3/31), everyone 16 and older in South Carolina is eligible for a Coronavirus vaccine.

Chief Operating Officer at Tidelands Health, Gayle Resetar, tells News13, while they are filling all their appointments, they are noticing less of a demand.

“There are absolutely more providers, there is now a third vaccine, there is a little more of the first two vaccine so there is more vaccine now than when it was first on the market for sure” Resetar explained.

She adds another explanation for the decrease in demand could be less of a sense of urgency among the younger populations now eligible.

“The sense of urgency is not quite there as it was in the 65 and above population.”

This is a position Conway Medical Center leaders echo.

“As of about noon today, so about 12 hours after that expanded population, we had about 300 appointments and to put that into perspective, when 1B opened, that was the 55 and over population, we had 3,000,” spokesperson for Conway Medical Center, Allyson Floyd said. “We’re about a 10th of where we were when we opened to 55 plus”

Conway Medical Center employees are working through the current waitlist, which stood at 2,500 people when Phase 2 began.

Grand Strand Medical Center says they are not noticing a decrease in demand. A statement to News13 about vaccine distribution is below.

“Grand Strand Health has not yet seen a decreased demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. With our consistent allotment of doses each week, we are able to open appointments in VAMS through the end of April with approximately 200-300 appointments available per clinic day for both first and second doses. With phase 2 opening as of today, we expect the clinics in April to fill rapidly with the increased demand and broader population to be vaccinated. Grand Strand Health looks forward to serving our community through vaccination efforts in order to end this pandemic.”

Resetar and Floyd both told News13, they are hopeful the decrease in demand is not a reflection of vaccine hesitancy.

“There are no more barriers,” Resetar said. “There are vaccines available there are appointments available. There are no barriers.”

