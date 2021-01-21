Police respond to shooting at motel in Myrtle Beach; one hurt, one detained

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are responding to a shooting at a Motel 6 in Myrtle Beach.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were called out to 730 Frontage Road East on Thursday around 7 p.m. This is near Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 501.

Master Corporal Tom Vest says officers found one person with injuries. That person was taken to the hospital. Police say a second person has been detained in the shooting.

Police tell News13 that the scene is secure as of 7:35 p.m. and officers will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

A News13 crew on the scene says part of Frontage Road was closed.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.