Lawmakers, local gun shops discuss possible open carry gun law

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some South Carolina lawmakers want to change the current gun laws from concealed carry to open carry and join the other 45 states with some kind of open carry gun laws.

Last week, the House panel voted 3-1 along party lines to advance a bill that would allow those who already have concealed weapon permits to carry guns openly without hiding them.

“We currently allow this for long guns. We allow open carry for long guns in our state and we don’t really see a problem with those,” said South Carolina Representative Russell Fry.

Fry said he’s in support of moving to the open carry gun laws saying, “I think this is a small but critical step in bringing South Carolina in line with the vast majority of the country. I think it’s a good idea.”

South Carolina is among Illinois, New York, California and Florida that don’t have open carry when it comes to hand guns.

“If you want to carry, have a weapon outside, right now it’s a concealed permit only and you have to take a class sponsored by the state law enforcement division in order to get a permit and able to do that,” said Chuck Dunn, the Manager at Cormac Arms and Outfitters and former Myrtle Beach Police Lt.

Local gun shops say this is a heavily debated issue.

“Being in the business and former law enforcement there are mixed feelings about that,” Dunn said. “We’ve always stressed training and if they’re going to go to an open carry, we would hope somebody would great the training that you would receive when you go through your concealed weapons class.”

Robert Battista, the owner of 707 Gun Shop and Indoor Shooting Range said he doesn’t think it’d be a good idea for several reasons but one because it’s a tourist town.

“We have a lot of people who come from the northeast to spend their money down here and I don’t think they’d be very comfortable seeing people walking around with open carry,” Battista said.

Rep. Fry said, “that is certainly one of those ideas to make our state a more second amendment-friendly state and I think this is just one of several ways that we could do that.”

Rep. Fry said that there are now several steps before the bill can move to the Governor’s desk.