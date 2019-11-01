Library leaders in Conway want your opinion on how to spend a multi-million dollar donation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Library leaders in Horry County are looking for the community’s opinion about how to use a multi-million dollar donation for the Conway branch.

John and Barbara Thompson of Conway left $4.4 million dollars to the Conway Library and a matching donation for the library at Coastal Carolina University.

Library officials tell News13, a gift of this magnitude is unprecedented for a public library.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for a public library to get a gift like this, it’s very unusual so we have a lot of ideas and plans,” Cindy Thornley, Director of Libraries for Horry County said. “We’ve been doing a lot of research to see what really will work here.”

The donation can be used to update facilities, add a digital media lab and expand on current services and classes they offer; but they want to know what you want to see at the Conway Library.

Right now a few of the services they offer include culinary classes to help people learn to better grocery shop, cook and lead healthier lives. Additionally, they have coding classes, business and career services and various technology like a 3-D printer.

Horry County Libraries work to create classes and resources to supplement six literaces: print, digital, business/finance, health/culinary, English Language Learners and History and Heritage.

Thornley tells News13, there was a 97% increase in library participation in Conway this summer.

Thornley and Kim Cantley, branch manager at the Conway Library, say public libraries are so much more than books and they provide free education for all.

“We don’t limit anyone’s access to our technology to our books to our resources,” Cantley said. “It levels the playing field for everybody so whether you’re learning how to read, teaching your child how to read or looking to level up your job skills we are here to support you.”

There are two meetings planned open to the public for suggestions and opinions on the future of the Conway Library. These will be held on November 7th from 7:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. and November 15th at 11 A.M. to noon.

If you can’t make either of those meetings, but would still like to give your opinion, you can fill out this survey or email hcml@horrycounty.org.