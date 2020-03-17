LIST: Area restaurants providing students with free meals during coronavirus closures

(WBTW) – Restaurants across the News13 area are providing students with free meals during closures due to the coronavirus.

Grand Strand

Uncle Mikey’s Pizza, Murrells Inlet : Owner Mike Zalloum says he’ll provide a free slice of pizza for any student who comes to his restaurant while schools are closed down.

: Owner Mike Zalloum says he’ll provide a free slice of pizza for any student who comes to his restaurant while schools are closed down. Aromas Pizza, Pasta and Subs, Murrells Inlet: The restaurant says in a Facebook post they are offering food to children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Read more here.

Pee Dee

Hot Plate Cafe, Timmonsville area: Owner Lance Mclaughlin says free meals will be offered at all three locations. For more info, click here.

For information about meal distributions for schools districts, click here.

