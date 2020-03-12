LIST: Cancellations, changes due to coronavirus concerns

Horry County Schools: The district said it is running on “pandemic operations,” the same as it does for the flu: Upping cleaning procedures for frequently touched surfaces, school bus seats, etc. Getting rid of the shareables in the classrooms. Reminding students of respiratory etiquette. Should the virus close a school, teachers would prepare home lessons for the class.

Florence Schools: E-learning protocols in place should they be needed.

Georgetown County Schools: E-learning protocols in place should they be needed.

Colleges and universities

Coastal Carolina University: Will extend spring break for students through March 20. Classes will resume on March 23. Campus operations, including residence halls and dining services, are open. All faculty and staff should report for their regular work schedule.

Clemson University: Students should be prepared for the possibility of online lessons following spring break, which runs from March 16 to March 20.

University of South Carolina: Extending spring break one week. Classes and all campus events are canceled for March 16. Students, staff and faculty traveling to countries with a CDC Warning Level 3 will be asked to self-quarantine for 14.

College of Charleston: Will conduct a test run on online classes amid the coronavirus threat.

Duke University: All on-campus classes are suspended until further notice. The school “will transition to remote instruction.”

Horry Georgetown Tech: No schedule changes at this point. Website

Francis Marion University: As of March 9 message, “On campus, all student study abroad trips have been canceled for late spring and the summer.”

Coker University: As of March 10 message, “At this time, all campus activities, classes, events, and athletic contests are continuing as scheduled with the exception of study abroad trips originally planned for May to Greece and Italy, which have been canceled.” Website.

Other cancellations and changes

Special Olympics South Carolina: Canceling several state-wide events and suspending other events due to coronavirus concerns.

CCMF: owner says coronavirus is being closely monitored, the festival to continue as scheduled.

Savannah St. Patrick’s Day: Parade and festivities have been postponed.

NCAA Tournament: will be held without fans.

Tax deadline: Trump administration is considering pushing back the deadline for some taxpayers.

Health care facilities

MUSC: offering free telehealth coronavirus screening; vital in stopping the spread of illnesses.

McLeod Health: Offering free screening tests for coronavirus through its telehealth service. No appointment is needed. Use code: COVID19.

American Red Cross: Blood donations from healthy people are needed amid coronavirus threat, especially Type O.