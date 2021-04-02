LIST: Churches prepare for in-person Easter Sunday services

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Churches across the Grand Strand are gearing up for in-person Easter services this year.

The Palmetto Pointe Church added more services to keep the congregations small and set up preregistration to avoid large crowds. It will hold seven services this year instead of four. And the church also will hold three Good Friday services.

“Easter Sunday is always a huge day for the church. I tell people it’s our Super Bowl,” said Pastor Jamie Barfield at the Palmetto Pointe Church.

Church leaders had a tough decision to make whether to hold Easter services in-person, outside, or completely virtual.

Last year, churches were deemed non-essential during the pandemic lockdown and were forced to keep their doors shut on one of their most crowded Sundays of the year.

“I’m looking forward to people being excited to celebrate the resurrection of Christ after a year where we couldn’t and had to do it inside of our homes, coming together and ultimately having an energy in the house and spirit of celebration that’s going to be present,” Pastor Jamie Barfield said.

Before Easter Sunday, members and visitors are asked to preregister to help the flow of traffic Easter Sunday and prepare assigned seating.

Having the church closed for Easter last year may have brought sadness, but Pastor Barfield will use 2020’s trials to look ahead during this year’s Easter message.

“It’s a message of everything you’ve been through, every trial, every burden, every struggle the past year, we serve a God that is still in control, he’s still faithful, and he’s able to take all of that hurt, pain, all those trials and turn it around and use it for his good,” Barfield said.

A live stream and early outdoor sunrise service at the Springmaid Pier will also take place.

Here are other Easter Sunday services:

Sunrise Services:

First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach: 7:00 a.m. April 4 at Island Vista Resort, Myrtle Beach

7:00 a.m. April 4 at Island Vista Resort, Myrtle Beach Garden City Chapel: Sunrise on April 4 two miles south of the Garden City Pier

Sunrise on April 4 two miles south of the Garden City Pier Trinity United Methodist Church: 6:30 a.m. April 4 beachfront at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

6:30 a.m. April 4 beachfront at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Baptist Church : will hold its annual Easter sunrise service beginning at 6:45 a.m. at the Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach.

: will hold its annual Easter sunrise service beginning at 6:45 a.m. at the Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach. Faith Presbyterian Church: 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, Easter sunrise service on the beach at 79th Avenue North. Bring a chair or folding blanket if you don’t want to stand for the service.

In-person Services: