LIST: Upcoming 4th of July events and fireworks displays around the area

11th Annual ‘Salute From the Shore’ Flyover: Grab a chair and the family and watch this amazing patriotic salute. Cherry Grove – 1:00 and 1:05 PM; Myrtle Beach – 1:03 and 1:06 PM; Pawleys Island – 1:06 and 1:17 PM.

Independence Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run: Begins at 7:30 a.m. July 4 in The Market Common starting near Valor Park.

Fireworks Extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach: Begins at 10 p.m. over Lake Broadway in the middle of the massive shopping and dining complex.

Conway Fireworks: Begins at 9:30 p.m., visible from many areas throughout downtown. Hosted by the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

Barefoot Landing Fourth of July Fireworks: Fireworks exhibit over the lake begins at 10 p.m. on the southern end of North Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk 4th of July Fireworks: The City of Myrtle Beach fireworks display begins at 10 p.m., taking place at 2nd Avenue Pier on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Cherry Grove Pier Fourth of July Fireworks: Bring a beach chair to enjoy the fireworks display at the Cherry Grove Pier beginning at 9:30 p.m.

MarshWalk Fourth of July Fireworks: Fireworks will be launched from the end of the pier beginning at 10 p.m. and can be viewed all along the Marshwalk.

Murrells Inlet Boat Parade: The annual boat parade will begin at 3 p.m. from the Garden City Point through the inlet and Marshwalk, ending at Morse Park Landing. Boat entry fees are waived this year.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Celebrating Independence Day Friday to Sunday with fans encouraged to wear red, white, & blue. All three nights feature a post-game Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and game time is 7:05 p.m.

Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. Visitors and locals alike parade down the Island in anything that becomes a makeshift float – be it a boat, car, or flatbed truck. Forms are available to enter at the town hall. The cost to enter is $20 in advance, the day of the parade it is $30.



NC 4th of July Festival and Fireworks in Southport: The city celebrates the holiday with a full festival that begins on July 1 and ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Oak Island Pier on July 4. A full calendar of events can be found here.

Surfside Beach Fourth of July Celebration: From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Martin Field and the Surfside Beach Pier, 11 Ocean Blvd. South.

Surfside Beach Golf Cart Parade – Line up begins a 12:30 p.m. on Melody Lane and the parade begins at 1 p.m. and travels north on Ocean Blvd. and disbands at 16th Avenue North. Judging will be at Neal and Pam’s on Ocean Blvd.