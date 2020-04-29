List: What’s open in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

If you have a reopening you would like to add, please email wbtwwebstaff@wbtw.com.

Hotels, short-term rentals

– North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, Georgetown County, Surfside Beach will reopen short-term rentals on May 1.

– Myrtle Beach has not voted on reopening accommodations yet.

– Travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are not allowed to rent from any short-term rental businesses in South Carolina.

Beaches

– City of Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking are open.

– North Myrtle Beach: Public beach accesses and parking are open.

– Horry County: Public beach accesses in the unincorporated areas of Horry County are open.

– Surfside Beach: Public beach access is open for “non-stationary” activity to include walking and dog walking. Parking is limited to those with town decals.

– Atlantic Beach: Public beach access will remain closed until further notice.

– Georgetown County: Open on May 1.

– Pawleys Island: Open on May 1.

Docks and boat landings open

Horry County: Open, but boaters are not allowed to stop or gather on beaches or sandbars.

State parks

– State parks will reopen May 1 on a “limited basis.” Certain capacities will be observed and specific facilities/services will remain closed.

Flea Markets

The Florence Flea Market reopened for business

Shopping now open

– Magnolia Mall in Florence. The mall will close play areas and eliminate food court seating.

– Some shops at Broadway at the Beach.

– Belk stores.

– Gov. McMaster opened these nonessential stores: clothing, furniture stores, jewelers and florists.

Camping / RV parks

– Ocean Lakes Family Campground to reopen on May 1. Pools, recreation areas, activities closed. Travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are not allowed to rent from any short-term rental business in South Carolina.

– Myrtle Beach Travel Park to reopen May 1. The pool, arcade, and bathhouses will remain closed. No travelers from NY, NJ, and Connecticut. Guests are expected to provide and wear masks whenever they are not on their campsite

Department of Motor vehicles

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will reopen all 66 branch offices, beginning May 4

Restaurants

– Many restaurants are open for take-out or delivery. The governor’s guidelines ban dine-in service.