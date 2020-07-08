Little River crash sends 2 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident in Little River Tuesday night.
Officials with HCFR say the crash occurred at Highway 57 North and Union Church Road in Little River.
Two People were transported to the hospital with injuries.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety was also on the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
