LIVE: Florence County District 8 holds Republican forum

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Republican Party is holding a forum with the three Republican candidates in the special election for Florence County District 8.

Republican Candidates are Buddy Brand, Randy Propps, and William Schofield. The forum will be moderated by Ken Ard of “Wake Up Carolina,” according to the Florence County Republican Party.

Talking points from questions that will be asked will be provided to each candidate before the forum.

Forum rundown: