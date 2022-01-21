LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather to impact entire viewing area Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is expected to impact the entire News13 viewing area throughout the day Friday and into Saturday. Follow along below for live updates.

5 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area through Saturday morning. An Ice Storm Warning is also in effect for Horry County. West of I-95 will mostly be sleet. Between I-95 and Conway will be mostly freezing rain. The coastal areas will see mostly rain and freezing rain.

Many schools across the area have switched to virtual learning due to the weather impacts. Several flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport have already been canceled.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, as well as Horry County, North Myrtle Beach, and Conway.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.