Local costume and party stores see impact on Halloween costume sales due to pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Local costume and party stores say they’ve seen a difference in costume sales compared from previous years.

Owner of Imaginations Costumer and Dance, Shanna Coley said costume sales have been down but way better than expected.

“Yep September normally is when our numbers normally start going up for Halloween, this year they were a lot slower, they didn’t start going up until the past 2 weeks so now our numbers are sort of matching last years but September was a lot slower and down than previous years,” Coley said.

Coley said her store is open year round and relies on sales from Halloween.

“90 percent of our income for the year is Halloween so we’re definitely grateful that the numbers have picked up because without Halloween we can’t be here year-round”

Coley said the last 2 weeks is when sales started to pick up.

“It started a little late because I think people were trying to figure out how the numbers were going, what they were gonna pleased where they ended up they’ve been much better than we thought,” Coley said.

Party Heroes in Myrtle Beach is open year-round too and says they’ve seen a spike in sales the last 2 weeks as well.

“I’ve seen the last 2 weeks especially that there’s been more promotion and people starting to get into the groove and I think that has to do with trunk or treats, different venues that are happening around our area that’s getting everyone excited especially the kids,” Leslie Djordan, Store Manager of Party Heroes said.

Djordan added, “business has been good obviously things are a little different than they might have been in prior years but still a lot of excitement I think kids are so excited we’re still getting nice return for people coming in for costumes and accessories.”

