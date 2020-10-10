Couple uses shelter pups instead of flower bouquets in wedding

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Jenna Lattimore and Justin Smith wanted to spread the message of, “Adopt! Don’t Shop!” so they used shelter puppies from The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach instead of flower bouquets at their wedding.

The bride reached out to the shelter earlier in the year and asked if her bridesmaids and groomsmen could carry shelter puppies instead of flower bouquets.

“Obviously, I thought the idea was a wonderful opportunity to create awareness for the plight of homeless animals and make her wedding unique,” said Tina Hunter, Executive Director of The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

Shelter staff and volunteers were able to bring six shelter puppies to the wedding held in North Myrtle Beach.

They were carried by each bridesmaid and groomsman and included in the wedding pictures.



Pictures courtesy of The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

