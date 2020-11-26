Myrtle Beach teachers create virtual Thanksgiving Day parade for students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Teachers at Palmetto Bays Elementary wanted to do something special for their students this holiday, so they dressed up in costumes and held a virtual Thanksgiving parade.

Christine White, a STEM teacher, said she thought of the idea because of the pandemic.

“We have been going to the students classrooms because it’s less movement around the building so we all have these carts that we push and when we all go to one grade level, it looks like a parade,” White said.

White said she then got the idea to tie balloons to their carts so it’d look like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.

“We would like to have parades but we couldn’t do it, we couldn’t have the kids standing in the hallways and going through so we said well we’ll do it virtual and we tied it in with current events and we tied it in with what’s happening with Macy’s and tied it in with the curriculum,” White said.

They also made it educational for the students by incorporating the history of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and reading “Balloons over Broadway.” The students then watched a video of the parade.

“The whole parade and the whole curriculum tie in, it just worked, it wasn’t fluff, it’s relevant, the kids are happy, the staff is happy,” White said.

Michelle Lorusso is a teacher at the school, as well as a parent. Her 4-year-old daughter, Aubrey, goes to Palmetto Bays Elementary and said her favorite part of the parade was seeing Santa.

“It was great,” Lorusso said. “It was really sweet and they put extra effort and stayed after school and just wanted to do something special for the kids and that’s how they are, so sweet.”

Lorusso said it’s been difficult for teachers and students with the changes the pandemic has caused.

“The kids are the most flexible out of all of us but it just makes us have that connection with them because we’re not even normally with them on that day so now we can say, we watched the parade together,” she said.

“It’s been a real treat and I think it’s what we all needed, we all needed a smile and laugh,” White said.

The full parade video can be found on YouTube here.