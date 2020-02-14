Local florist prepares for their ‘Super Bowl’ in Valentine’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for florists as the National Retail Federation projects people will spend more than $2 billion dollars on flowers.
Donald King owns King’s Florist in the Socastee area of Myrtle Beach. He tells News13, though they can’t start making arrangements far in advance of the holiday, they do start preparing and ordering flowers for what he describes as their ‘Super Bowl’.
He says the internet and online shopping has not hurt their business because their shop has been on Dick Pond Road nearly 40 years and has loyal customers.
“You can call a florist and it’s like going to a beauty shop or a barber shop,” King said. “You know your barber. You know your florist. Your florist knows what you like and we can make it for you; you come back the next time.”
King says the number of orders this year surpassed last year and they delivered 150 arrangements on Wednesday and Thursday.
Today, they have 300 orders loaded on the delivery truck and anticipate countless walk-ins, which King says they are prepared for.
He tells News13 they plan to stay open late until about 8 P.M. and have plenty of flowers to go around.
“Valentine’s Day is a real heartfelt time of the year,” King said. “Everyone’s happy. They want to make their girlfriend or boyfriend happy. So they buy flowers. Flowers are the prettiest thing you’ve ever seen.”