Grand Strand hospitals prepared for possible post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — McLeod Health, Grand Strand Medical and Conway Medical hospitals have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, and as people gathering for the holiday and traveling, they’re prepared for cases to rise.

“Most of the hospitals all over are anticipating a surge, those numbers have been increasing before the Thanksgiving holiday so the expectation is we’ll probably see a further bump over the next week or two,” said Kevin Shea, an infectious disease specialist with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Kevin Dineen, a critical care physician with McLeod Health, said to follow the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendation to hold off on testing for COVID-19 following Thanksgiving.

“The onset of symptoms can be anywhere between two and 14 days, so if you got tested too quickly, in theory, could be too soon,” Dineen said.

DHEC announced today that it recommends people who attended a gathering for the holiday should wait a week after the event to get tested.

How many days should you wait before getting tested if you attended a holiday gathering? DHEC recommends that people who attended a gathering should wait about a week after the event to get tested and make sure to take precautions to avoid close contacts during that time. pic.twitter.com/z1XkZdT88p — SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 1, 2020

Even though Shea and Dineen said it’s too early to tell how many people got COVID-19 from gathering for Thanksgiving celebrations, local hospitals are prepared for a possible surge of cases.

“We have sort of been on hypervigilant for months now, we’ve been staffed,” said Paul Richardson, the chief medical officer for Conway Medical Center. “We went through that fairly large surge back several months ago in July or August time frame and we really were ready then and kind of just remain vigilant.”

Richardson said Conway Medical Center is anticipating a surge based on tit experience with previous holidays this year, like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

“What’s concerning to me as a physician is the fact that Thanksgiving came and within the next 10 days, weeks, were anticipating a large increase,” Richardson said.” Well, it’s really only going to be a few weeks till Christmas and we kind of have the potential for what I’m calling a double whammy here.”

According to DHEC, as of 11:59 pm on 12/1/20, Horry County has an 83.8 hospital occupancy rate with 530 beds currently occupied.

Grand Strand Medical Center said it’s reporting 97% bed occupancy and Conway Medical Center is reporting 72% bed occupancy.

Tidelands Health said tits hospitals are at 100 % occupancy, with intensive care unit’s at 114% occupancy. It said it currently has 19 COVID-19 positive inpatients, nine COVID-19 positive patients in ICU, and five COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator.

McLeod Health released a statement stating, “Hospital capacity and census statistics are fluid numbers that change frequently throughout the course of the day. As a health system of seven hospitals, we continue to experience higher volumes of patients both with COVID-19 and other medical conditions.”

Richardson, Shea, and Dineen said following the usual advice like hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing is what’s going to keep cases at bay until a vaccine is made available.

“There may be a light at the end of the tunnel with the good news of vaccines but we’re still months away from adequate vaccination programs and unfortunately it’s an inconvenience that remains present at this time,” Shea said.