LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – After Surfside Beach announced it will furlough some town employees, News13 reached out to other local municipalities about any changes.

Conway says it furloughed 25 part-time recreation center employees.

North Myrtle Beach furloughed most part-time employees and some full-time workers.

And Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea says they, “Haven’t cut or lied off anyone at this point, although they don’t have hours to offer most of our part-time or temporary staff.”