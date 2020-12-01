Local organization fundraises for new facility to house volunteers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – When disaster strikes it can take thousands of people, months if not years, and at times billions of dollars to recover. But there are things that can be done to minimize the damage. IMPACT Ministries hopes you might consider donating to them on this Giving Tuesday for a big project set to serve the community for years to come.



“I’ve applied for over 20 grants, and we’ve got none. None,” said Todd Wood of IMPACT Ministries. “Because nobody wants to do preventative. Everybody’s reactionary.”



Horry County has seen a disaster or two the past several years. But if something bad hits who do you turn to?



“People don’t understand. The county’s role is to get you out of the county. And to get you back when it’s safe. That’s the only role the county has,” said Wood. “It’s up to you to take care of your own house. If you got a tree on it, it’s up to you.”



IMPACT Ministires serves Horry County before and after a disaster strikes. Lately IMPACT has been working in the Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee, trying to get houses off the ground – literally.

As Wood explains, while we can’t predict the next storm, we can be prepared.



“We need to be ahead of the storm. Just as we teach you to prepare and know your zone, we need to prepare now and build a facility for volunteers to have a safe place to come and stay,” said Wood. “So we need a safe place where we can guarantee volunteers to be able to come and stay and help us for years to come.”



IMPACT Ministries is fundraising now for a new facility in Horry County to house the thousands of volunteers that come, almost annually now, to help after a disaster.



“You know if you’re an elderly lady you have your social security check coming,” said Wood. “You get $1,000 a month. Well okay I’ve paid my mortgage, I’ve paid a little bit of utilities, I’ve bought some groceries, I’ve paid for insurance on my home and my car. It’s not that I neglected my roof. There’s just no more than $1,100 at the end of the month and it’s gone. So how do I fix a $5,000 roof?”



If you’re interested in helping IMPACT Ministries of Myrtle Beach get to it’s fundraising goal of $335,000 by the end of the year to build a volunteer housing facility there’s a GoFundMe campaign going on now.