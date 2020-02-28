Local political expert weighs in on importance of SC Democratic Primary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Drew Kurlowski is an assistant professor of politics at Coastal Carolina University who specializes in campaigns and elections.

He tells News13, South Carolina is different from other early primary states like Iowa or Nevada.

Kurlowski explains the democratic electorate here is more diverse and conservative. While the GOP aligns with the more conservative core of the party.

Because South Carolina is different than other early primary states, it can give candidates an idea of how well they will perform in similar states.

Kurlowski says though South Carolina doesn’t promise as much as other states in terms of delegates, it can give momentum heading into Super Tuesday.

“This is the last time candidates are going to be seen before next Tuesday night when someone is giving an acceptance speech,” Kurlowski said. “So what they want to be able to do is walk out of South Carolina saying that, I can compete not only in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, but also in more diverse states, in states like South Carolina and in other states that are going to look like South Carolina.”

When asked what a candidate needs to do to secure a victory at the polls tomorrow, Kurlowski said he struggles to speak on the importance of key issues, when he believes South Carolina voters value relationships.

“Who’s been here,” Kurlowski said. “Who is connecting with people in the community? Who’s talking about issues that really matter to South Carolinians that might not be on the national stage. Remember back in 2018? Offshore drilling; not an issue we see on the national stage, but something we see in South Carolina.”

To find your polling place, click here.

Polls open tomorrow, February 29 at 7 A.M. and close at 7 P.M.

