Local restaurant to donate 100% of sales to fallen officer’s family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Loco Gecko Beach Shak will be opening its doors to locals and visitors on Sunday, October 18th, to raise money for the family of fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer, Jacob Hancher.

Local Gecko Beach Shak is located at 805 S Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach and will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

100 percent of the sales from the day will be donated to Hancher’s family.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Jacob during this difficult time,” said Matt Klugman, chief operating officer with Vacation Myrtle Beach. “This is the least we can do. Our local police do so much to protect our community and we are forever grateful to them and the sacrifices they make.”

Loco Gecko Beach Shak features casual dining with options including pizza, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and burgers.

For more information, visit the the Facebook event here.

